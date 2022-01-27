Covid-19: Sites set out for Birmingham memorial gardens
The locations have been announced for 10 memorial gardens around Birmingham to remember those who died during the pandemic.
Plans for the gardens were announced by Birmingham City Council in March 2021.
A memorial will now be placed in all 10 constituencies, it said, with work ongoing over the coming months.
Council leader, Councillor Ian Ward said it was "important to remember and pay tribute to those we have lost in the city as a result of the pandemic".
A total of 3,237 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in Birmingham, England's most populous local authority - more than any other council area in England.
The locations for the memorials are:
- Grove Park, Edgbaston
- Land off Park Lane, Castle Vale
- Highbury Park, Hall Green
- Ward End Park, Hodge Hill
- Phillips Street Park, Ladywood
- Barcheston Recreation Ground, Northfield
- George's Park, Perry Barr
- Dawberry Fields, Selly Oak
- Rectory Park, Sutton Coldfield
- Stechford Recreation Ground, Yardley.
The local authority said the pandemic had affected all areas of the city, so it was only right to have memorial gardens in all 10 constituencies.
Erdington will be the first location where construction work begins, it added, in recognition of MP Jack Dromey, who held one of his last meetings with council representatives on the development of the constituency's garden on the day before his death earlier this month.
Mr Ward added: "We are grateful for the input we have received from residents and councillors on where the memorials should be located in their areas and hope they provide a focal point for people to remember and reflect."
There is also work ongoing regarding a suitable city memorial, with details to be announced once finalised.
