West Midlands PC 'went beyond reasonable force' in hitting man
A police officer "went beyond the use of reasonable force" when he hit a drunk man in the face after handcuffing him, a court heard.
Jack Green, 28, a constable with West Midlands Police, denies assault by beating, which allegedly took place while answering a 999 call in Wolverhampton on 16 February 2021.
Opening proceedings, prosecutor Alex Warren said a "severe blow" was not justified in the circumstances.
A video of events was shown in court.
Mr Warren told Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday the alleged victim, in his 30s, had become physically aggressive while intoxicated at the home of his partner and her teenage daughter to which Mr Green had been called along with a colleague.
An assault, Mr Warren said, took place at about 19:30 GMT while the drunk man was on his back on the floor in the doorway of the property, and Mr Green brought down his right forearm into the man's face.
The prosecution maintained "that went beyond the use of reasonable force" to aid arrest or self-defence, Mr Warren said.
The court was shown a 16-minute video of the incident, which ended with the drunk man being arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.
The complainant was not prosecuted for any offence, the court heard, while Mr Green was charged after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
In an interview, Mr Green said he was concerned he would be attacked after handcuffs failed to work properly and had therefore used his arm to push down the man's head, the court was told.
Mr Warren said Mr Green considered at the time it was a reasonable use of force in the circumstances.
The court heard that speaking to the IOPC, Mr Green suggested the incident taking place in a doorway made it difficult for his colleague to assist, while "retreating" would have put the man's partner and daughter at risk.
The hearing continues.
