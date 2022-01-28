Smethwick double shooter Dante Kalsi jailed for wounding
- Published
A man who shot and injured two people in a "seemingly motiveless attack" has been jailed.
Dante Kalsi, 24, was seen on CCTV with a handgun shortly after the victims were shot on Poplar Road in Smethwick, West Midlands, on 31 March 2021.
Both men needed life-saving surgery, with one, 20, shot in the stomach and the other, 19, in the leg.
Kalsi, of no fixed address, was jailed for 20 years and 10 months at Birmingham Crown Court.
He had admitted two counts of wounding, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and one count of robbery.
'Traumatised'
West Midlands Police said Kalsi was already being sought by officers at the time of the shooting for his part in an armed robbery in West Bromwich in 2019.
He was not found until June 2021 when he was tracked down to an address in Erdington, Birmingham.
When police searched the property, cartridges similar to the bullets recovered from the scene on Poplar Road were found.
Police said the attack on the two men seemed to be motiveless and had left them both traumatised.