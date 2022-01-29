Life-saving surgery for neglected dog in Dudley
A dog suffering from a burst stomach tumour is on the road to recovery after a police rescue.
Susie and companion Marcella were found at a flat in Dudley after reports of anti-social behaviour there.
West Midlands Police said both pets were in "a poor state" and that Susie, a German Shepherd, was close to death.
Since Susie and Staffordshire Bull Terrier Marcella's rescue shortly before Christmas, they have been cared for by a local animal charity.
Susie needed emergency surgery, without which she would have died, police said.
"[She] was very poorly and the vet said it was touch and go over whether she would survive the surgery, but thankfully she's pulled through," said Sgt Ross Treacy.
Police said the dogs' owner was "working through some personal issues" and had been struggling to care for them.
With support of officers, the man has kept ownership of another dog that is receiving regular check-ups.
Police said Susie and Marcella were still receiving treatment but would hopefully be adopted to new homes soon.
