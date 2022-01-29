Bordesley Green murder investigation after woman fatally hurt
A woman has died after being found at an address with critical injuries, prompting a murder investigation.
She was discovered by emergency workers in a residential area of Birmingham at about 19:00 GMT on Friday.
West Midlands Police said the woman, in her 40s, had significant injuries and died at the scene on North Holme, off Garrison Lane in Bordesley Green.
The force said the area had been sealed off for forensic investigations and officers were appealing for witnesses.
"This is truly a tragic incident and my heart goes out to the woman's family," Insp Harjit Ubhi said.
"We know this will be a huge shock to neighbours and the local community. There will be an increase in police presence around the area to offer reassurance to people with concerns."
Detectives said the woman's family had been informed and was being supported by specially trained officers.
