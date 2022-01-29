Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Tiny forests planted for legacy
A forest no bigger than a tennis court has been planted in Birmingham as part of a Commonwealth Games legacy project.
The grouping of trees at Spring Lane Playing Fields in Erdington is one of 72 to be planted across the West Midlands.
Each represents a nation competing at the Games hosted in Birmingham in July.
The project, organised by Severn Trent Water and Earthwatch Europe, will also see an additional 2,022 acres of woodland planted in the wider region.
Each tiny forest will be filled with 600 densely-planted native trees and it is hoped they will attract hundreds of plant and animal species.
Severn Trent said the woodland would also boost access to green space in urban areas and improve bio-diversity.
Last year, organisers of Birmingham's Commonwealth Games said it would be the first to be carbon-neutral and appointed Severn Trent as its Official Nature and Carbon-Neutral Supporter.
Chief executive Ian Reid previously spoke about the "huge number" of areas where the sporting event would need to manage its carbon footprint including international travel, infrastructure and plastic waste.
Ricky Dallow, from Severn Trent, said as well as Birmingham, the 72 forests would be planted in urban areas including Walsall, Wolverhampton and Coventry.
