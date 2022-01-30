Marina Shaban named as dead woman in Bordesley Green murder probe
- Published
A woman who died after being found critically injured outside a block of flats has been named as Marina Shaban.
The 41-year-old died at the scene on North Holme, off Garrison Lane in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Friday.
Her family said they were devastated by her death and remembered her as "a loving, caring and dedicated mother".
In a statement, they said Ms Shaban left behind four children and "a huge family who loved, admired and cared for her deeply".
West Midlands Police has started a murder inquiry, and said a post-mortem examination to establish Ms Shaban's cause of death was due to be carried out on Monday.
Ms Shaban was found with serious injuries at the entrance to the property at about 19:00 GMT. Detectives said the crime scene was a busy area and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
"We know this will be a huge shock to neighbours and the local community," Insp Harjit Ubhi said. "There is an increase in police presence around the area to offer reassurance to people with concerns.
"This is truly a tragic incident and my heart goes out to Marina's family, who are being supported by specialist officers."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk