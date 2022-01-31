'Reckless' Birmingham driver almost struck child on crossing
A driver has been jailed after a video shared online showed him nearly hitting a child on a zebra crossing.
Louie Boyce was seen overtaking a car at the crossing on Green Lane in Castle Bromwich, Birmingham, in May 2020.
The 22-year-old sped off after narrowly missing the young girl and her family.
On Friday, he was jailed for 42 weeks at Birmingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.
West Midlands Police said Boyce, of Tackford Close, Castle Bromwich, was identified after dashcam footage was shared on social media and he handed himself in.
"Boyce's driving was dangerous, reckless and could have cost a young life," PC Abbi Jones said.
"Fortunately, on this occasion nobody was hurt."
