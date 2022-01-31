Dudley stabbing: Teenage boy critical after stabbing
A teenager is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in Dudley.
The attack happened on Malthouse Drive at about 19:45 GMT on Sunday and the 17-year-old boy was left with stab wounds, West Midlands Police said.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, the ambulance service added.
Detectives have launched an investigation and have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
