Sutton Coldfield Tory MP withdraws support for Boris Johnson
A former cabinet minister has withdrawn his support for the prime minister following Sue Gray's report into Downing Street parties during lockdown.
Speaking in Parliament Andrew Mitchell, Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield, said Boris Johnson "no longer enjoys my support".
Mr Mitchell, a long standing party member, added he was "deeply concerned" by the report's findings.
Mr Johnson said Mr Mitchell was mistaken in his view.
Mr Mitchell, MP for Sutton Coldfield since 2001, spoke after the prime minister addressed members of parliament after the report found "failures of leadership and judgment" in Downing Street.
He said he had previously given Mr Johnson his "full-throated support".
"But I am deeply concerned by these events and very concerned indeed by some of the things he has said from that despatch box and has said to the British public and our constituents.
"When he kindly invited me to see him 10 days ago, I told him that I thought he should think very carefully about what was now in the best interests of our country and of the Conservative Party, and I have to tell him he no longer enjoys my support."
"I must tell him respectfully, my right honourable friend, great though the admiration is that I have of him, I simply think that he is mistaken in his views and urge him to reconsider upon full consideration of the inquiry," Mr Johnson said.
Mr Mitchell is from a line of Conservative party members, with his father Sir David Mitchell serving as a junior minister during Margaret Thatcher's government.
Earlier this month, Mr Mitchell had attended a meeting held by his constituency to withdraw its support from Boris Johnson, where he refrained from voting.
