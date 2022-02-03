Birmingham Erdington by-election 2022: The candidates standing
People in Birmingham's Erdington constituency are set to head to the polls on 3 March to elect a new MP.
The vote follows the death of Labour's Jack Dromey in January, aged 73.
Mr Dromey had held his seat since 2010 and made his name in politics through the union movement, as a leading figure in the Transport and General Workers' Union.
These are the candidates who have said they are standing for election (listed alphabetically). This list will be updated as more are announced.
Robert Alden, Conservatives
Local councillor Robert Alden, a school governor and vice-chair of the Business Improvement District, has been picked by the Conservative Party to contest the seat.
Mr Alden is a councillor for Erdington and the current leader of the Conservative group at Birmingham City Council.
Paulette Hamilton, Labour
Local councillor Paulette Hamilton, an NHS nurse for 25 years, has been chosen by Labour to contest the seat.
Ms Hamilton is the current cabinet member for health and social care on Birmingham City Council and has served on the local authority for 17 years.
Michael Lutwyche, Independent
Michael Lutwyche, a campaigner for Justice 4 the 21, which works on behalf of the families of the victims of the Birmingham Pub Bombings, has announced his intention to stand as an Independent candidate.
Mr Lutwyche, 54, who lives in Erdington, has launched an online fundraiser to help towards paying for his campaign.
Dave Nellist, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC)
Dave Nellist will stand as the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) candidate.
Mr Nellist served as an MP for Coventry South from 1983 until he was expelled from the Labour party in 1992. He was a Coventry city councillor for the Socialist Party for 12 years until 2012.
During his time as a Labour MP, Mr Nellist says he donated most of his salary to charitable and political causes.
All candidates have to submit their completed nomination papers by 16:00 GMT on 8 February.
A deposit of £500 is also required, which is returned if the candidate gets more than 5% of votes in the election.
The deadline to register to vote is 00:00 GMT on 15 February, with applications for postal votes due by 17:00 GMT on 16 February.
Full rules for the by-election can be found here.
