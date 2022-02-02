West Midlands chief constable knighted at Windsor Castle
The chief constable of West Midlands Police has been knighted.
Sir David Thompson, received his knighthood from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
He was named in the New Year Honours 2021 in recognition of his services to policing, after a 30-year career in both Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and West Midlands Police.
The 53-year-old father-of-two said he was "genuinely humbled" to have been honoured.
Sir David joined West Midlands Police in 2010 as deputy chief constable before taking the top job six years later.
"When I saw the nomination I thought about my grandparents and the lives and opportunities they had," he said.
"Were they alive they would struggle to imagine that a member of their family only two generations on could have been awarded this honour.
"This has been possible because of the support of my family, specifically my parents, my wife and our children. Like any police family Carole and my girls have made sacrifices for policing.
"It has also been possible because of policing and the people in it. I owe policing everything."
Last week, Sir David announced he would be stepping down from his role following the Commonwealth Games, to be held in the West Midlands later this year.
The force said the search for his replacement was now under way.
West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster, said: "He fully deserves the credit and recognition he has been given."
