Expo 2020: Smethwick students to promote Commonwealth Games and UK
- Published
The Commonwealth Games will be getting a push in Dubai this weekend, with the help of students from Birmingham.
The Queens Baton Relay will be recreated in a smaller form at the Expo 2020 event, with the baton moving between pavilions set up to represent Commonwealth countries.
Abdullahi, a student from Smethwick, has been chosen to hold the baton after winning a debating contest.
He said he was "extremely shocked" to have been picked.
Abdullahi and fellow Shireland Collegiate Academy student Rushma will travel to Dubai to be part of a UK Trade and Investment delegation, including between eight and 10 students.
They were selected after taking part in a Debate Mate contest, in which the pair took on the roles of prime minister and chancellor and spoke about issues that mattered to them.
Abdullahi spoke about poverty and homelessness, which he said were "big issues" in the Smethwick area.
Rushma argued for the need to integrate race in the school curriculum.
They were crowned the top two performers in the 13-18 age group and will both be involved in events on the Expo stages to showcase the best of the UK and the Commonwealth Games.
Rushma, who has been asked to speak about mental health at the Expo, said she felt "excited".
"It's great to be talking about subjects people choose not to talk about," she added.
"All my friends have been so supportive and one of my favourite bits about it was telling them."
Their teacher, Lewis Moore, said the students did not appear daunted by the responsibility of representing the UK and joked "their CVs look better than mine".
He also said the school was "super proud" to have been chosen to promote the UK and the Commonwealth Games.
They are due to fly to Dubai on 6 February.
