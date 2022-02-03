Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Future presenting stars sought for 2022 event
- Published
Sports presenters of the future are being sought to take part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Organisers want to recruit about 20 people who live, work or study in Birmingham or the West Midlands to be venue hosts and announcers.
The roles are for talented local people who so far have not had the opportunity to shine, Martin Green, chief creative officer for Birmingham 2022, said.
The Games get under way on 28 July at Alexander Stadium.
People wishing to apply for the paid positions must be aged 18 or over, be "professional, confident, and enthusiastic" and submit an audition video via the Games website.
"This is another fantastic opportunity for new talent to get involved in the Games and for them to be part of a team playing a crucial role in ensuring spectators have a memorable and enjoyable experience in our venues," Mr Green said.
The successful applicants will receive training and support but also be able to have the opportunity to learn from experienced colleagues by "rubbing shoulders with presenting professionals who will be the perfect mentors" at the global event.
Major construction projects remain on schedule, the city council said earlier this month, but later revealed it currently faced a £25m shortfall after only managing to raise £50m from partners instead of the expected £75m.
Council leader Ian Ward has previously promised that the authority was determined to deliver "not only the best Commonwealth Games but the most accessible Commonwealth Games there has ever been".