Wolverhampton levelling up plans 'not a quick fix'
- Published
Schemes by the government to regenerate Wolverhampton have been broadly welcomed by several city leaders but that the "the devil is in the detail".
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has revealed details of plans to close the economic gap between parts of England.
Wolverhampton will be among 20 towns and cities targeted for new housing and jobs.
"This is not a quick fix," Corin Crane, from the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, warned.
"This will not be done in one or two years, we need long-term funding to support this," he added.
The regeneration of the 20 locations will be funded by part of a £1.5bn fund announced by the chancellor at the last Budget in October.
Mr Crane said the city had seen decades of under-investment but he hoped some of the money would be put towards primary schools and improving adult skills.
Resident Tanzila Shabir said Wolverhampton also needed better businesses in the area for when people, like her, left university.
"I know I cannot find any good companies here that will help me get to my career path so I am going elsewhere, out of Wolverhampton which is really sad because my family are all here," she said.
Another resident, Madison Ray, agreed: "I know people who cannot get jobs who are our age and they are struggling."
The new investment has been welcomed by Wolverhampton South East MP and Labour's shadow chief secretary to the treasury, Pat McFadden.
But he questioned if the money would be new.
"For this to work it has got to be genuine, additional investment and it has got to be sustained over a number of years," he said.
Mr Gove told the BBC the strategy was not aimed at providing new funding but ensuring it is spent effectively on local priorities.
Questions also remained for the Labour leader of Wolverhampton City Council, Ian Brookfield, who said he wanted to see the full report.
"The devil is in the detail - we do not know what powers, the devolution powers, they are looking to pass down to local leaders," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk