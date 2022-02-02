Boy dies after reports of a cardiac arrest at Walsall play centre
- Published
An eight-year-old boy has died after emergency services were called to reports of a cardiac arrest at a children's adventure centre.
Police and ambulance were called to Crash Bang Wallop in Walsall on Tuesday after getting reports of a child who had gone into cardiac arrest.
The boy was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital but later died.
The centre has closed for the time being. The boy's death is not being treated as suspicious.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 16.26 GMT to reports of a medical emergency. Staff found the boy in a critical condition.
He received life support from ambulance staff and was then taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Police said they attended after receiving reports "a child had gone into cardiac arrest."
"An 8-year-old boy was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of emergency services, he sadly died.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner," a spokesman said.
Crash Bang Wallop posted on social media that they remain closed.
Comments on the centre's social media post praised the staff for their handling of the incident and sent support to the family.
