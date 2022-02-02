Yahya Sharif death: Fourth man charged with murder over teen's death
- Published
A fourth man has been charged with the murder of a teenager who died after being stabbed on a street in Birmingham.
Yahya Sharif, 18, died at the scene after being found injured on Coventry Road, Small Heath, on 10 December.
Sabir Maow, 18, of Plowden Road, was remanded in custody by city magistrates on Wednesday, police said.
Detectives are still trying to trace Abdirahaman Yussuf, 19, in connection with the death.
Mohamed Abdulkarim, 18, of Deykin Avenue in Witton, Abdulahi Abdi, 19, of Queenstown Road in London, and Gaman Sheek, 18, of Castle Way, Birmingham, have also appeared in court accused of Mr Sharif's murder.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.