Bereaved Erdington mum's fundraising thanks for nurses
A mother who lost her "perfect" son suddenly last month has started a fundraising campaign in honour of hospital staff who helped him.
Meenakshi Patel-Rana's two-year-old, Saiyan, was born prematurely with a hole in his heart, leading to surgery and on-going care.
He was rushed to hospital on 3 January but went into cardiac arrest and died.
Mrs Patel-Rana said she wanted to thank the "family" of nurses who were so kind to her.
She is raising money for the Newborns in Need fund that supports neo-natal care at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield where Saiyan was treated.
"The nurses, doctors and even the cleaners became family to us because we spent about two months there," said Mrs Patel-Rana, who is pregnant again and also mother to a 16-month-old girl.
"Saiyan was very well liked and [staff] let me care for him there and give him milk and medicine - they were just so kind."
During his short life, Saiyan, from Erdington, Birmingham, was also treated at Birmingham Children's Hospital after being born at 30 weeks, in nearby Heartlands Hospital, weighing just 2lb 6oz (1kg).
Despite his constant visits to hospitals for chest infections and various treatments, Mrs Patel-Rana said he "took all the treatment in his stride" and "always came home again".
She said doctors had told her he would eventually become stronger and build himself up, so losing him suddenly was "such a shock".
Saiyan's cause of death will not be known for several months. His funeral will be held on Tuesday.
The family has so far raised more than £3,000 for the hospital fund via a Just Giving page.
Mrs Patel-Rana said while she would never come to terms with losing her son, he had taught her to "keep fighting".
"I could not have asked for a more perfect child," she said.