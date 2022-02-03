Dudley stabbing: Boy suspected of murder bid
- Published
A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing of another boy.
The stab victim, also 17, was found on Malthouse Drive, Dudley, at 19.45 GMT on Sunday.
West Midlands Police said he remained in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
The detained teen is additionally suspected of possession of an offensive weapon.
Ch Supt Kim Madill described Sunday's attack as "violent", and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.