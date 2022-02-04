Sukhjeet Uppal: Wolverhampton murder accused husband dies before trial
- Published
A man charged with murdering his wife has died in custody ahead of his trial.
Jai Singh Puni, 50, died in hospital in Birmingham on 22 January.
He was due to enter a plea on Monday to the murder of Sukhjeet Uppal, who was found stabbed at their home on Tangmere Road in Wolverhampton in September.
An inquest into Mr Puni's death opened at Birmingham Coroner's Court on Thursday and found he died as a result of brain damage, multiple organ failure and cardiac arrest due to asphyxia.
A full inquest is due to conclude in February 2023 and the Prison and Probation Ombudsman also confirmed it was investigating his death.
Mr Puni had been in custody since his arrest in September.
He was detained after Ms Uppal, 40, was found repeatedly stabbed at the home they shared.
She was remembered by her family as "one of the most caring and loving people you could ever meet".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk