Tenants in mouldy Oldbury flats offered new homes
By Giles Latcham
Presenter, Midlands Today
- Published
Tenants living in damp and mouldy council flats in a Black Country tower block have been offered alternative accommodation and an apology.
In some of the flats at Alfred Gunn House in Oldbury water is dripping from ceilings and mould growing on walls.
A major refurbishment has also led to months of noise, dirt and disruption.
Sandwell Council had previously moved 80 households to alternative accommodation, but those remaining said conditions had deteriorated.
The local authority has now written to all residents to offer them properties elsewhere for at least the next 12 months, or permanently if they prefer.
Speaking to the BBC in January, Ayesha Qureshi said she "used to love" her ground-floor flat.
She first moved in in 2015, but said there was now mould and dampness "everywhere".
"This place is not suitable for living, it's dangerous for our health," she said.
'Absolutely unacceptable'
Acorn, a community union that supports tenants, is representing some of the residents and welcomed the council's offer.
"We will be keeping in contact with our members in Alfred Gunn to monitor its delivery," it said.
In January Acorn had described the accommodation as "shocking and absolutely unacceptable".
Its community organiser Paul Barnes said: "It's tragically unsafe and is obviously affecting people's health and wellbeing."
Sandwell Council had previously moved 80 households to alternative accommodation and promised to help the remaining 35.
Millions of pounds is being spent on the refurbishment of the 1950s tower block as well the development of extra flats, with a further £2m put aside to replace the sewage system.
The council said the renovation of Alfred Gunn House would bring "significant improvements for our tenants, with both the inside and outside of the building being upgraded as well as new kitchens and bathrooms being fitted".
