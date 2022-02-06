Hundreds of weapons seized in Wolverhampton crackdown
- Published
Police have seized more than 500 weapons and made hundreds of arrests during an ongoing drive to combat gangs and serious crime in Wolverhampton.
The West Midlands force said its taskforce team in the city carried out operations that helped recover knives, guns, batons and other weapons in 2021.
The team also acted on intelligence to seize and destroy hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of Class A and B drugs.
Overall, it made more than 450 arrests, the force said.
Insp Stephanie Furber, from the taskforce, said it was "focussed on tackling crimes which cause some of the most harm" within the city.
She added: "We're removing potentially lethal weapons off the streets and breaking up drug networks which are not only illegal but can contribute to other criminal behaviour."
The taskforce made over 450 arrests for offences ranging from possession of weapons and drugs, to kidnap and domestic abuse.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk