Solihull refuse workers to vote on action in pay dispute
- Published
Bin workers in Solihull are to be balloted on whether to take industrial action in a pay dispute.
The GMB trade union said strike action, if backed, would hit Solihull Metropolitan Council's waste and recycling services, affecting more than 86,000 households.
Union members employed by private contractors will vote in the coming weeks.
The local authority has been contacted for a response.
GMB organiser Dave Warwick said: "Inflation is rampant, we're in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and these workers are massively in demand.
"These refuse collectors have worked right through the pandemic - all they want is a pay rise to keep them in line with the industry average."
Bin lorry drivers in neighbouring Coventry begun a two-month strike last Monday in a row over pay.