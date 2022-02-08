Wolverhampton Youth Offending Team rated 'good'
Staff at a Youth Offending Team (YOT) have been praised as inspectors rate its performance as "good".
The Wolverhampton YOT works with young offenders and victims in the city.
HM Inspectorate of Probation said staff go "over and above" expectations in supporting children but said more could be done to support those with special educational needs.
Chief Inspector Justin Russell said the YOT had continued to provide high-quality work despite the pandemic.
"Wolverhampton YOT is a service driven by committed and dedicated staff," he said.
"They have proven what can be achieved by a youth offending team, despite the challenges of Covid-19, to continuously deliver high-quality work that not only benefits the child but the local community."
Inspectors highlighted the team's restorative justice work which they called "excellent" and also its facilities which were said to be a "welcoming, child-friendly space" that had involved children in its design.
Staff have strong relationships with children and their parents or carers, the report found, although inspectors recommended that more could be done to consider children's "diversity needs".
Inspectors also commended the team's work to analyse why a disproportionately high number of children with whom it worked were from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.
While Mr Russell said this analysis was "good work", he added "the board must develop services which will support the unique experiences" of those children.
Inspectors were disappointed, Mr Russell added, by the lack of provisions for children with special educational needs, but said the issue had been acknowledged by the team.
Councillor Beverly Momenabadi, from Wolverhampton Council, said: "This is an excellent report which reflects well on the fantastic work that members of the YOT do, day in and day out, to rehabilitate youngsters who have become involved in crime.
"An action plan is being prepared which will enable us to build on our already strong foundations and ensure the YOT continues to deliver a high-quality service for children."
