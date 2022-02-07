Tributes to Dudley Council deputy leader David Vickers
Tributes have been paid to a council's deputy leader who has died after a short illness.
Flags on Dudley's council house and town hall are flying at half mast following the death of David Vickers, 73, on Monday.
Mr Vickers, from Halesowen, had been deputy leader since 2017 and had previously been a cabinet member.
Council leader Patrick Harley said he was "one of the kindest and warmest people" you could meet.
Mr Vickers was a retired police officer who had served in the ward of Halesowen South over recent years, the authority said.
Mr Harley said Mr Vickers "will be missed by everyone".
"The news of David's passing is extremely upsetting and something we are all still coming to terms with.
"Our thoughts are with his partner Andrea and his daughter Giverny at this extremely difficult time."
Councillor Anne Millward, mayor of Dudley, said Mr Vickers was "hugely respected by both sides of the council chamber".
