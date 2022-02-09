Man charged with mother-of-four Marena Shaban's murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-four who died in the entrance to her home.
Marena Shaban, 41, suffered multiple stab wounds at the apartment block on North Holme, in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on 28 January, West Midlands Police said.
Mohammed Arfan, 42, from Sladefield Road, Birmingham, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
He was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
