Wolverhampton nightclub doormen jailed for rape
Two nightclub doormen have been jailed for raping a woman who had been on a Christmas night out.
Hassan Bockerie, 34, from Erdington, Birmingham, and Iyoseph Derry, 33, of no fixed address, bought the woman drinks before driving her to a flat in the city to carry out their attack.
Officers said the pair were working at a club in Wolverhampton at the time.
West Midlands Police praised the woman's "courage and bravery in standing up to them".
The force said she had visited the nightclub with another woman in December 2018 while the men were working there.
It said they they saw the woman, who was in her 20s, was intoxicated and bought her more drinks, before offering to take both women home just after 04:00 GMT the next morning.
They then dropped off one woman before continuing to a flat where they raped her friend.
Det Con David Powles spent a number of years investigating the attack and said: "Bockarie and Derry took advantage of their position as security doormen and could see the woman was visibly intoxicated at the time.
"Despite the evidence, both men denied the charges, pleading not guilty and putting the woman through the further ordeal of a trial."
Bockarie, of High Street, Erdington, was found guilty of rape and sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on 4 February.
Iyoseph Derry was also found guilty of rape following a trial, as well as aiding and abetting rape, and jailed for 10 years.
