The People's Orchestra: Musicians praise donations after theft
A charity orchestra which lost £25,000 worth of equipment is "eternally grateful" for donations after theft.
About £4,000 has been raised for The People's Orchestra to help them buy a new van.
They have also received instruments including cellos, violins and percussion instruments.
Founder of The People's Orchestra, Sarah Marshall, said the donations came from "fantastic people across the West Midlands".
Last month, their white Fiat van containing £25,000 of recording equipment and instruments was stolen from Gough Street.
"There's no sign of the van, I'm afraid, it seems to have dropped off the face of the earth," she said.
"We will have to find another van, but the prices are just astronomical."
The group, based in West Bromwich, had been recording a project with film composer John Koutselinis for the Commonwealth Games.
