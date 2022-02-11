Ballot opens for Peaky Blinders Birmingham premiere
A ballot is opening for about 300 fans to secure tickets to the premiere of the final series of Peaky Blinders.
The red carpet screening of the first episode will be held on 24 February at Cineworld on Broad Street, Birmingham.
The ballot to attend launched at 18:00 GMT on Friday on the BBC Shows and Tours website.
Show creator Steven Knight said he was "proud to launch the latest chapter in this Birmingham story in my home town".
The BBC One series, starring Cillian Murphy, follows the lives of Brummie gangsters in the early 20th century.
It first aired on BBC Two nine years ago but will end with the sixth series due to be broadcast at a date later this year.
This month's screening is to be followed by a Q&A session with Mr Knight, director Anthony Byrne and some of the cast.
Stuart Thomas, Head of the Midlands for the BBC, said: "I'm a huge fan of the show and along with the rest of the world, can't wait to see the return of Peaky Blinders to BBC One.
"The red carpet premieres have become iconic in the city.
"This year we are ready to host an event for the people of Birmingham that the Shelby family would be proud of."
It has been reported that Birmingham's visitor numbers increased by 26% between 2013, when the first season aired on the BBC, and 2018, according to figures from the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC).
The ticket ballot will close on 17 February at 18:00 GMT.
