Peaky Blinders final series: Birmingham pub mural shares air date
A mural to mark the final series of the award-winning Peaky Blinders drama has been unveiled in Birmingham.
The BBC One show starring Cillian Murphy follows the lives of Brummie gangsters in the early 20th century.
The mural, by street artist Akse, was commissioned by the BBC to announce the previously secret broadcast date of 27 February.
The 12.71m (42ft) high artwork, depicting gang leader Tommy Shelby, was painted on a pub over seven days.
It emblazons the side of The Old Crown in the Digbeth area of the city.
It is not Akse's first public mural - he was behind the painting of England footballer Marcus Rashford on a wall in Withington, Manchester, last year.
A red carpet screening of the first episode of Peaky Blinders' final series will be held on 24 February at Cineworld on Broad Street in Birmingham.
A ballot, launched on Friday, will allow about 300 fans to attend.
The series, written and created by Steven Knight, first aired on BBC Two nine years ago.
Although Mr Knight has said this will be the drama's final chapter, plans for a stage show and film have been confirmed.
