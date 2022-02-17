Storm Dudley: Wolverhampton station roof damage causes train delays
- Published
Strong winds have damaged the roof of Wolverhampton railway station, causing delays and cancellations to services.
National Rail said some platforms had been closed due to the damage caused by Storm Dudley at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.
It also said congestion was causing trains that were still running to be up to 30 minutes late.
The rail operator warned further disruption may be caused by Storm Eunice, which is due to hit the area on Friday.
A tree that came down on the line between Birmingham Snow Hill and Whitlocks End stations on Wednesday is no longer causing disruption, it added.
West Midlands Fire Service has urged people to take extra care after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for high winds brought by Storm Dudley.
A number of roads across the West Midlands were blocked overnight by fallen trees.
Elsewhere in England, thousands of people in parts of the North East, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and Lancashire have been left without power due to Storm Dudley.
