Murder arrest over Yahya Sharif stabbing in Small Heath
- Published
A 19-year-old man wanted for questioning over a fatal stabbing in Birmingham has been arrested in London on suspicion of murder.
He was detained in connection with the death of Yahya Sharif, 18, who was killed in the Small Heath area of Birmingham on 10 December 2021.
He is being questioned at a police station in the West Midlands following his arrest in Twickenham on Wednesday.
A man aged 18 was arrested alongside him on suspicion of knife possession.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse from West Midlands Police said the latest development was "a significant step forward" in the force's inquiries.
Four men, three aged 18 and another aged 19, have been charged with Mr Sharif's murder.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk