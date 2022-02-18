Yahya Sharif: Fifth man charged with Small Heath murder
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder two months after being named by police as a suspect.
Abdirahaman Yussuf is the fifth person to be charged with murdering 18-year-old Yahya Sharif in Birmingham.
Mr Sharif, from Nechells, was stabbed in the Small Heath area of the city on 10 December and died at the scene.
Mr Yussuf was arrested in London in the early hours of Wednesday. He is due to appear before magistrates later.
Four other men, three aged 18 and one aged 19, also face a murder charge.
