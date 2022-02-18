Ex-Walsall Council leader admits sex offences against children
A former council leader has pleaded guilty to sex offences against children.
Sean Coughlan, 65, from Willenhall, Walsall, admitted attempting to cause a female aged 13 or over to engage in a penetrative sexual activity.
Coughlan, who had led Walsall Council for Labour, also pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
He is due to be sentenced on 17 March at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
The offences happened between August and December last year.
Coughlan was elected as a councillor for Walsall borough in 1995, representing the ward of Willenhall South.
During his career, he became deputy leader and then leader of both his party and the authority, of which he was in charge between 2016 and 2018.
During proceedings, he was suspended from the Labour Party and the Walsall Council Labour group.
