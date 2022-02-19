Storm Eunice leads to West Midlands train disruption
- Published
A train operator has warned of service disruption as it completes repairs in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.
West Midlands Railway reported major problems across its network and "heartily advised" people to check online before travelling.
Andy McGill, from the firm, said disruptions included suspension of services between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury until about 15:00 GMT.
Meanwhile, a flood warning is in place for the River Severn at Shrewsbury.
Three people died in the UK in Storm Eunice on Friday, as fierce winds toppled trees and sent debris flying and toppled trees during one of the worst storms to hit the UK in decades.
Residents in Shrewsbury were warned flooding was expected to affect offices at the showground and Gravel Hill Lane.
River levels were expected to peak at Welshbridge between 3.4m (11ft 2 ins) to 3.7m (12ft) on Saturday evening. More heavy rainfall could lead to further river level rises, said the Environment Agency, which is monitoring the situation.
Rail operators were checking lines were safe and carrying out repairs.
Mr McGill said: "Clearly there is going to be some potential for knock-on delays. There are going to be repairs that will have to be made. We may see that some lines don't get to reopen until perhaps over the weekend at some point. "
Avanti West Coast said its network had been disrupted by "multiple weather-related incidents" and it was working with Network Rail to restore services.
Services travelling north from New Street are among those affected.
Energy companies are working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes in the UK. Western Power's work includes trying to restore power to nearly 120 properties in Walsall and 73 in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.
And firefighters went to 14 incidents in the West Midlands and Staffordshire on Friday, including to the Shell Corner Trading Estate in Blackheath where a 20ft wall collapsed on to five units. No one was hurt in the incident.
