Birmingham murder probe: Man found with fatal injuries in car
A murder inquiry is under way after a man was found with fatal injuries in a car in Birmingham.
Ambulance workers called police after finding the injured man in Wright Road, Saltley, just after 12:45 GMT, West Midlands Police said.
"Sadly the man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene," a force spokesperson said.
The man's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Police have cordoned off the area and have spoken to a number of people in the vicinity.
Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, from the force's CID, said: "We're at the early stages of this investigation and our thoughts are with the man's family.
"We are working to find out what happened and a large number of officers are at the scene and in the area to establish the facts."
Anyone who saw anything or who has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage from around the time was urged to contact police.