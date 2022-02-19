BBC News

Boy, 13, charged with wounding over Birmingham stabbing

The boy aged 13 was due before magistrates

A 13 year-old boy has been charged with wounding after another boy was stabbed in Birmingham.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested after the 14-year-old was stabbed on Alum Rock Road, Saltley, on Thursday.

"Thankfully, his injuries were not life threatening," said West Midlands Police, whose investigations continue.

The boy of 13 was also charged with possession of a knife. He was due before Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

