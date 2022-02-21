Muhammed Sohail: Victim was shot dead in car
A man found fatally injured in a car has been named as Muhammed Sohail.
Mr Sohail died at the scene on Wright Road in Saltley, Birmingham, at about 00:45 GMT on Saturday.
Police confirmed a post-mortem examination revealed the 25-year-old had been shot.
In a statement issued through West Midlands Police, Mr Sohail's family said they felt "great sadness and despair" and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Detectives said they were following "a number of lines of inquiry" and had already spoken to a number of witnesses.
A dedicated online portal has been set up for anyone with information to upload directly.
"This is a shocking incident and our thoughts are with Muhammed's family and friends," Det Insp Adam Jobson said.
He appealed for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage to share it with police.
