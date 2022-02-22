Birmingham hit-and-run: Driver 'inspected car' after pedestrian struck
Police say a motorist involved in a hit-and-run in Birmingham stopped shortly afterwards to check for damage to their car.
A male pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was hit by a blue Renault Clio on Highgate Road on 24 January.
He was seriously hurt and remains in a stable condition in hospital.
A 22-year-old man was arrested by West Midlands Police on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
"We've arrested someone and that's a really positive step in our investigation, but we still need witnesses to come forward and tell us what they saw," Det Sgt Paul Hughes said.
He said, after the crash, the Clio was parked on the Belgrave Middleway outside Joseph Chamberlain College where the driver got out and examined the car.
Police said the suspect, who was also held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, has been released under investigation.
