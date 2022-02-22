Robert West named as Birmingham murder victim
- Published
A man who died from his injuries outside a banqueting suite in Birmingham has been named as 49-year-old Robert West.
He was found at the Cross Keys Banqueting Suite on Steward Street, Ladywood, at about 03:15 GMT on Monday.
West Midlands Police said a 43-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of his murder and remained in custody.
Mr West, known as Bob Fresh, was remembered by his family as a loving husband, proud father and loyal friend.
"He was the kind of person who would go the extra mile for those he loved and cared for," they said in a statement.
"We are all in shock, devastated and truly heartbroken. He will be dearly missed forever by all."
A cordon remained in place at the crime scene and police said the arrest was "a significant development".
Detectives continued to appeal for witnesses and CCTV in the area was being reviewed.
"Our sympathies remain with Robert's family after his brutal death and we continue to support them in their time of grief," said Det Insp Ade George.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk