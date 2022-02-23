BBC News

103 Colmore Row: Sunrise treat for Birmingham tower photographers

By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

Published
Image caption,
Shortly after 07:00 GMT, the sun began to emerge over Birmingham and its landmark Rotunda building

A group of photographers were invited to the top of Birmingham's tallest office tower on Wednesday to capture dawn breaking over the city - and were treated to a beautiful sunrise.

Developers of 103 Colmore Row, on the site of the city's former NatWest Tower, are nearing completion of the 26-storey building.

Work started in May 2019, and since then, contractor BAM has installed 2,440 tonnes of steel, poured 25,000 tonnes of concrete and fitted 2,300 glazing panels.

The tower's apex stands 246m (807ft) above sea level, and offered spectacular views across the city for photographers who were given special access to the 18th floor terrace.

A 100m tall tower crane was needed to build 103 Colmore Row, and it took five days to dismantle after two years dominating the city centre skyline.

Image caption,
Good morning Birmingham - the city awoke to a lovely sky on Wednesday morning
Image caption,
Sunlight bounces off the Radisson Blu Hotel in the city centre
Image caption,
Photographers were at 103 Colmore Row from 06:30 GMT
Image caption,
Birmingham photographers Jay Mason-Burns and Tim Cornbill focus on Alpha Tower
Image caption,
The view from the 18th floor at 103 Colmore Row shows the amount of construction work going on in Birmingham
Image caption,
A Midland Metro tram at the Birmingham Town Hall stop
Image caption,
Looking directly across from 103 Colmore Row brings the Rotunda, Birmingham's best known building, into view
Image caption,
Colmore Row and its adjoining streets have been the business centre of Birmingham since the 1850s
Image caption,
103 Colmore Row towers over Birmingham's St Philip's Cathedral
Image source, Sterling Property Ventures
Image caption,
And here is 103 Colmore Row - the £87m tower comprises 223,631 sq ft of office accommodation

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics