Dudley council staff face racial prejudice, says report
A Dudley Council report says black, Asian and minority ethnic employees are twice as likely as white employees to face disciplinary probes.
The equality review also found a third of disciplinaries raised against the employees resulted in them having no case to answer.
Unite and Unison said it "upheld anxieties" it had raised and accused the council of delaying its release.
The council said it will challenge itself "to do much better".
The report by Birmingham Race Action Partnership was made available to council staff in December 2021 and the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said it obtained a copy this month.
It states that within the authority, non-white staff were twice as likely to have experienced bullying or discrimination from a manager in the last 24 months, and three times more likely to say they have experienced bullying from a colleague.
Anonymous comments from participants included one experiencing "bullying and intimidation through emails, face-to-face, telephone calls, and made to feel worthless" resulting in them wanting to leave their job.
'Whole-scale culture change'
There are "relatively low numbers" of black senior leaders, with many non-white employees alleging it is "harder" to progress into more senior roles, according to the findings.
The two trade unions also alleged white employees undergoing disciplinary action would receive "more favourable and less harsh treatment".
A senior former employee at the council who spoke to LDRS accused it of "keeping secret" the findings and that "a whole-scale culture change" was needed.
Theresa Kelly, branch secretary of Unison, blamed the council of delaying the release of the report so it could "polish its equality and diversity credentials".
She said outcomes from a collective grievance started by the two unions in July 2020 over three staff allegedly suspended within weeks of each other for gross misconduct were still not known.
In a statement councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "We know we haven't always got it right, which is why we commissioned this review.
"It is not acceptable that our BAME employees are more likely to face disciplinary processes, experience bullying and not have fair access to promotion opportunities.
"Following this review, we will now be challenging ourselves to do much better."
