Birmingham jazz festival 'back to its very best'
- Published
Jazz festival organisers are hoping this year's event will be "truly back to its very best" after changes during the Covid pandemic.
The 38th Birmingham, Sandwell and Westside Jazz Festival between 15 and 24 July offers many free events.
The pandemic has meant scaled-back festivals for the past two years, but the 200 or so shows this summer match the scale of 2019.
Organisers are now identifying venues and performers.
Tim Jennings, the festival's commercial and development director, said: "This year's festival is going to be magnificent. Everyone is really looking forward to it.
"And it's not just music, there are free workshops in jitterbug, ukulele playing, photography and even hand jive."
He added the festival was aiming for "200-plus shows", with nearly all of them free admission.
"We still managed to do 35 shows in 2020 at the height of the pandemic between lockdowns, which is something we are probably most proud of," Mr Jennings said. "And we presented 140 to 150 shows last year, so we've managed to keep it going."
Mike Olley, general manager of Westside Business Improvement District, said: "We are delighted to welcome the brilliant jazz festival back to Birmingham's top entertainment area in and around the golden mile of Broad Street."
Events will take place around the West Midlands. In addition to central Birmingham, last year's areas included Solihull, Wednesbury, Walsall and Brierley Hill.