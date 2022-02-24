Covid: Firms hope for trade boost with end of restrictions
Several small business owners are hoping the lifting of all remaining legal Covid restrictions in England will result in a boost for their trade.
The changes include people no longer being legally required to self-isolate if they test positive for the virus.
Company owners in Stourbridge, in the West Midlands, said they have had to struggle through the last two years.
"I am really hoping that this year will be the year that makes our business," fabric shop owner Holly Bentley said.
Her shop, Sew with Holly, opened in August 2020 just after the first lockdown but then faced further restrictions when infection rates rose.
While some companies have said they are nervous about the changes, Ms Bentley said she is hoping for the best.
"I have already noticed in the last few weeks a massive influx in customers," she said.
"I am really hoping, with a full lift of restrictions, our classes and our shop will just be busier than it has been."
At nearby Lindy Locks Hair Lounge, Zoe Buttery spent the first 18 months of trading operating under government restrictions.
With the last rules being lifted, she said "I have seen a lot more people around the town and I have had a lot more people coming into the salon and booking appointments which is amazing."
Restaurant Lockside Steakhouse opened in April and head chef Adam Cotter said while some concerns have been raised about Covid still infecting communities he thought businesses had to trust the system.
"It has been tough for hospitality in general but if we trust the system, we can move forward," he said.