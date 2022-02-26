Ukraine invasion: Russian ballet visit to Wolverhampton cancelled
- Published
A visit by the Russian State Ballet to a theatre in Wolverhampton has been cancelled following the invasion of Ukraine.
The decision "is absolutely the right thing to do given the circumstances", the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre said in a statement.
The ballet company had been due to appear for three days from Monday.
Members of the Ukrainian community in the city had been calling for the visit to be cancelled.
"We would have thought they would have shown some compassion to our community," Andrew Duda, branch chairman of the Association of Ukrainians said before the cancellation.
The theatre said discussions between management, producers and agents had been taking place since Thursday.
The cancellation will have "a significant financial impact", it added, following its closure during the Covid-19 pandemic.
All customers who bought tickets for the ballet have been promised a full refund.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk