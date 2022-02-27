Ukraine conflict: Polish community holds Birmingham vigil
- Published
Hundreds of people have attended a vigil in Birmingham to show support for Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia.
The event on Sunday in Victoria Square was organised by the city's Polish community.
The crowd heard speeches and music and was addressed by the West Midlands mayor Andy Street.
"Every single person in the West Midlands I know will be standing in solidarity with you," he told them.
Placards were held showing opposition to the Russian invasion and support for those fleeing the fighting.
Organisers said the Polish community wanted to show their support, share their emotions and light candles for "our brothers and sisters in Ukraine".
They also organised a collection of items for refugees including warm clothes, bedding and sanitary products.
Birmingham stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/OPvrpEtQ2e— LeaderofBirmingham (@BrumLeader) February 27, 2022
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk