Gina Harris, 82, is preparing to cycle the length of the UK for charity
An 82-year-old woman is preparing to cycle the length of the UK and become the oldest woman to complete the challenge.
Gina Harris from Birmingham plans to ride from Land's End in Cornwall to John O'Groats in Scotland to raise money for Women's Aid and Refuge.
She said she has previously ridden around parts of Europe and the US and this trip will be her last "big one".
Ms Harris will set off on 27 May and aims to complete the ride in June.
The former photographer took up cycling aged 50 and joined Cycling UK to follow her passion. She said she hopes her challenge will show how important physical wellbeing is for women at any age.
She said: "I will be riding my old steel touring bike and carrying my luggage, which has a combined weight of more than 30kg, so a lot of hard work and practice begins now."
Ms Harris said she was also taking inspiration from 87-year-old Donald Wells from Hampshire who completed the challenge in 2018 and 88-year-old Laurence Brophy, from South Wales two years later.
Louise Firth, director of fundraising and communications at Refuge said: "We are thrilled to hear about Gina's impressive upcoming journey cycling the length of the UK from the southwest to the very north east, we'll be wishing her the best every step of the way."
Faye Connelly, fundraising manager at Women's Aid, said: "We are so grateful to Gina for her incredible support for Women's Aid, and we want to say a huge thank you to her for taking on this extraordinary challenge for the charity."