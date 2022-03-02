BBC News

Stourbridge: Man charged with murder over fatal shooting

John Jones died from gunshot wounds on Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, police say

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting.

John Jones, 36, was killed at an address in Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, during Friday evening.

He died from gunshot wounds while a 26-year-old man required hospital treatment after being stabbed. He has since been discharged.

Kevin Waldron, 40, from Leonard Road, Wollaston, has been charged with other offences including attempted murder and possession of a shotgun.

He is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court later. Police continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

