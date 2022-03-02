Muhammed Sohail: Murder charge after man shot dead in car
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting.
Muhammed Sohail, 25, was found with gunshot wounds in a car on Wright Road in Saltley, Birmingham, at 00:45 GMT on 19 February.
Jervais Boyaram has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition, police said.
The 35-year-old, of Guernsey Drive, Birmingham, is due to appear at the city's magistrates' court on Wednesday.
A 34-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail, the force added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.