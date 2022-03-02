Listing bid for Edgbaston Tower Ballroom fails
An old ballroom is facing demolition after a bid for it to be listed failed.
The 146-year-old Tower Ballroom at Edgbaston reservoir was originally a roller skating rink and became a dance hall in the 1920s, but has been earmarked for housing since 2017.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said it did not have the "architectural and historic interest" to merit listing.
Campaigners said it was a "missed opportunity".
Notices were placed last year informing the public of a January demolition, prompting a vigil by residents who wanted to safeguard it.
A listing application was since made by the Victorian Society in "recognition of the building's social and historical significance", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Build by William Wyatt as part of a development of entertainment facilities at the reservoir, it opened in 1876.
Tim Bridges, from the society said it served as a "reminder of when 'rinkomania' took over Britain, and roller skating rinks went up over the country in the latter half of the 19th Century".
But Historic England said it did not recommended it for listing.
"The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport agreed with our advice," it added.
"While it is appreciated by the local community, the Tower Ballroom does not have the special architectural and historic interest needed to merit listing on a national level."
A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said it had undertaken "extensive" public engagement on its masterplan for the area with representatives from the community.
Iris Bertz, a member Edgbaston Reservoir For All, which campaigned for the Tower Ballroom to be retained, described the demolition of the building as a "real missed opportunity".
"I think it's fundamentally wrong," she said.
